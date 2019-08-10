For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
ISRO Quiz 2019: Here's your chance to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Modi
India
New Delhi, Aug 10: Excited to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Narendra Modi? Here's your chance. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to host an online space quiz, whose winners will get the chance to watch Chandrayaan-2 land on the moon live from ISRO's Bengaluru-based headquarters.
The quiz will be conducted by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in from August 10 to August 20.
For more details check the notification available on the MyGov website before taking part in the ISRO quiz.
How to take part in ISRO Quiz?
- Interested students from class 8 to 10 need to first create an individual account on MyGov to appear for the Quiz.
- An individual is permitted to participate only once in the quiz. Duration of the quiz will be 10 minutes (600 Seconds) during which a maximum of 20 questions can be answered.
- This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 600 seconds.
- These questions will be randomly picked from the question bank.
- Winners will be adjudged on the basis of maximum number of correct answers.
- In case of multiple participants having given same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner.
- You can skip a tough question and come back to it later. The quiz will start as soon as you click the Start Quiz button.
- Two (2) top scoring Students (from class 8 - 10 only) from each State and Union Territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru Centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon, live along with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- In the case of multiple participants having given the same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner.
- Government-issued proof of identity containing the address and an affidavit from the school confirming that they are students of the school.
- Each participant, irrespective of whether they win or not, will receive a certificate of participation which can be downloaded from 'Downloads Section'of MyGov Quiz platform.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-