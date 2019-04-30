  • search
    ISRO plans to launch RISAT 2BR1 Radar Imaging satellite in May

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its latest radar imaging satellite (RISAT), the RISAT-2BR1, by the end of May 2019.

    Representational Image

    According to an IANS report, which cites unnamed sources said that the launch will reportedly take place on May 22, as per the present schedule.

    ISRO postpones Chandrayaan launch to July]

    The rocket that would carry RISAT 2BR1 is designated as PSLV-C46 as per ISRO's numbering system and will blast off from the first launch pad at the country's rocket port in Sriharikota.

    Radar imaging satellite, RISAT-2B was earlier scheduled to be launched after RISAT-2A, sometime next year, but will now be sent up into the space in the upcoming month of May 2019.

    Radar imaging satellites like India's RISAT series can provide almost an uninterrupted view of earth, day or night, rain or shine, a handy feature for the forces to detect border infiltration.

    Following the launch of RISAT 2BR1, ISRO will send up a cartography satellite Catosat-3.

    India will also launch two more defence satellites some time in July or August with its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

    Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
