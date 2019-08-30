ISRO performs 4rd lunar-bound orbit maneuver

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 30: The fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO stated.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said after the maneuver on the spacecraft.

"Fourth Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 30, 2019) beginning at 1818 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system.

Timeline of Chandrayaan-2's orbit manuevers

The duration of the manoeuvre was 1155 seconds. The orbit achieved is 124 km x 164 km," the Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on September 1 2019 between 1800-1900 hrs IST.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

ISRO chief K Sivan had on August 20 announced.

Chandrayaan-2's successful completion of lunar orbit insertion while stating that the mission would carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.