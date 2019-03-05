ISRO launches summer course 'Young Scientist Programme' to train students

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 05: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a special course for school children called 'Young Scientist Programme' from this year. The residential training programme will be conducted during the summer holidays. It will be held for a duration of around two weeks.

    Under the programme, three students each will be selected to participate in it every year from each state and union territory, covering CBSE, ICSE and state syllabus.

    The eligibility for being chosen for the programme includes those students who have finished 8th standard and are currently studying in the 9th standard.

    The space agency has approached the Chief Secretaries of the states for the selection of three students from each state and Union Territories.

    The list of students taking part in the training programme's maiden session during this summer (May-June) is expected by March-end, ISRO said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
