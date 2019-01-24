PSLVC44, carrying military satellite Microsat-R, students’ payload Kalamsat, lifts off successfully

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: In its first mission of 2019, the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO, launched a students satellite Kalamsat and an imaging satellite Microsat-R, on Friday from from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The PSLV-C44 is a four-stage launch vehicle which features alternating solid and liquid stages along with two strap-on configuration while it has been named PSLV-DL for the said mission.

Kalamsat is a payload developed by students and Chennai based Space Kidz India for the first time. The Microsat-R satellite is meant for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) purposes.

Details about Kamalsat created by students:

Kalamsat is a communication satellite with a life span of two months

The nanosatellite is a 10cm cube weighing 1.2 kg

The satellite cost was about Rs 12 lakh

Kalamsat will be the first to use the rocket's fourth stage as an orbital platform. The fourth stage will be moved to higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments

It is named after former Indian president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and was built by an Indian high school student team, led by Rifath Sharook, an 18-year-old from the Tamil Nadu town of Pallapatti

It is the world's lightest and first ever 3D-printed satellite





The Kalamsat is the first to use the rockets fourth stage as an orbital platform. The fourth stage would be moved to higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments, ISRO had said.



The speciality of today's launch would be the rocket's configuration and its multiple utility. This is the first time the launch vehicle would have a flight with just two strap-on motors, called the DL mode.

Another special feature of the PSLV C44 is that its fourth and final fuel stage would play an additional role.

After hurling the two payloads into the planned orbits, it will travel further into a circular orbit and provide an innovative platform for carrying out experiments in space. It serves as an example of India's continued innovations in space technology.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, which was scheduled to be launched in late 2018, is now expected to be launched between March 25 and end of April this year.