  • search

ISRO to launch two foreign satellites into orbit today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Sep 15: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch two foreign satellites - NovaSAR and S1-4 - onboard its workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C42 (PSLV) on Sunday.

    The two satellites, together weighing over 800 kilograms, belong to Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd (SSTL), UK. The PSLV rocket will blast off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday at 10.07 PM. 

    The mission is a commercial arrangement between the company and Antrix Corporation Limited, which is the commercial wing of ISRO.

    Preparations for launch

    Preparations for launch

    The 33-hour countdown for the launch of two earth observation satellites on-board PSLV from the space port of Sriharikota began at 1.08 PM on Saturday.

    ISRO to launch two foreign satellites

    ISRO to launch two foreign satellites

    The foreign satellites, meant for forest mapping and flood and disaster monitoring, among other uses, would be released into sun synchronous orbit at a height of 583 km, a PTI report said.

    PSLV assembly

    PSLV assembly

    They have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited, United Kingdom. This would be the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year.

    Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle

    Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle

    In January, PSLV-C40 launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and PSLV-C41 launched IRNSS - 1I navigation satellite in April.

    (Images courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    isro pslv sriharikota

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue