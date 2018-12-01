ISRO to launch GSAT-11 satellite from French Guiana on Dec 5

Bengaluru, Dec 1: Indian space agency ISRO is scheduled to launch GSAT-11, the "heaviest" satellite built by it, on-board Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5.

Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 would play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country, and also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

It is the "heaviest" satellite built by ISRO, the space agency said. GSAT-11 is the next generation "high throughput" communication satellite configured around ISRO's I-6K Bus, and its designed lifetime is more than 15 years.

It was initially planned for launch on May 25 was rescheduled by ISRO, citing the need for additional technical checks. European space transporter Arianespace on its website said the launch window is between 2:07 am and 3:23 am, India time on December 5.

The satellite would be initially placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and subsequently be raised to Geostationary Orbit by firing the Liquid Apogee Motor on-board the satellite.

GSAT-11 would be located at 74 East and is the fore-runner in a series of advanced communications satellite with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and Islands, ISRO said.

The heavy-lift Ariane-5 vehicle would carry GEO-KOMPSAT-2A for the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), along with GSAT-11. GEO-KOMPSAT-2A is designed to conduct meteorological and space weather monitoring missions.

