ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 in Oct 1st week

India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, to be launched only in October as the experts have suggested some tests, the Isro said on Friday. Earlier it was slated between April and November with the real target focussed for April.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K.Sivan said,''The experts had met recently and suggested the tests, following which the mission will now be launched in October.

'Chandrayaan 2 will not be in April, it has been changed to October,' he told reporters at Chennai airport.

With the launch of Chandrayaan 2, it will mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first Indian lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, which lifted off on October 22, 2008.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft weighing around 3,290 kg would orbit around the moon and perform the objectives of remote sensing the moon.

