ISRO has launched several satellites using GSLV variants

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 15: Technical problems are nothing new to the Indian Space Research Organisation which has overcome them and launched several satellites using different variants of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

In a jolt to the Indian space programme, the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, using the GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off Monday.

According to ISRO, the GSLV Mk-II rocket variant, utilised for launching smaller satellites, was used 13 times since April 2001.

Of them, three--GSAT-5P, GSAT-4 and INSAT-4C, were "unsuccessful" launches while communication satellites GSAT-7A, GSAT-6A and GSAT-9 besides INSAT-3D, GSAT-6, INSAT-4CR and EDUSAT (education satellite), GSAT-2, GSAT-3, GSAT-19 were successfully launched.

The GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant, dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry payloads weighing up to four tons, has successfully launched the GSAT-29 and GSAT-19 satellites.

The space agency also successfully undertook a Crew module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE) using the same rocket.

According to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, the space agency would also use the GSLV-Mk-III variant for its human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan' which is scheduled for December 2021.