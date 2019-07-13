  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO all set for July 15 2:51 AM launch of ambitious Chandrayaan-2

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, July 13: K Sivan is optimistic about the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 and the ISRO chief's exuberance is evident. "We are going to launch the most prestigious mission Chandrayaan-2," Sivan said today.

    GSLV-Mk-3 with Chandrayaan-2's three modules is ready for launch and even the reverse countdown has begun. On July 15 at 2.51 am, the 'Bahubali' will soar towards the sky.

    ISRO chief K Sivan
    ISRO Chief K Sivan

    "On 15 July at 2:51 am, we are going to launch the most prestigious mission Chandrayaan-2. GSLV MK-III being used for the mission. After successful launch, it'll take nearly 2 months to go and land on Moon near South Pole," ISRO Chief K Sivan said.

    Orbiter, lander and rover: What makes Chandrayaan-2 a technically complex mission?

    This will be India's first attempt at a soft landing on the moon. If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China. All previous lunar crafts have landed near the equator and this is the first time one will land near the south pole.

    Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission, which was launched about 10 years ago. Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land its Vikram module on the lunar surface and deploy a six-wheeled Rover, Pragyaan on the Moon to carry out several scientific experiments.

    More ISRO News

    Read more about:

    isro launch

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue