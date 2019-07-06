  • search
    Israeli firm stops production of liquor bottles with Gandhiji's pic after India frowns

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 6: An Israeli company that put Mahatma Gandhi's image on liquor bottles has stopped the production and supply of the product and is making all efforts to withdraw it from the market after India took up the issue with it, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Israeli company had insulted the 'Father of the Nation' by printing his picture on liquor bottles. He had demanded action against the company and removal of the bottles carrying the pictures.

    In a letter to Singh, Jaishankar said, "We share your outrage on the issue. Our embassy has already raised the issue with the Israeli company."

    The company has stopped the production and supply of the bottles and is making all efforts to withdraw the product from the market, he said.

    [What is Gandhi Ji's talisman that President referred to in his joint address?]

    The company has also offered its heartfelt apologies to the people and Government of India, and has regretted its actions, he said. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had asked Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate and appropriate action.

    PTI

