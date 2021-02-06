Israel Embassy blast: NIA, Mossad exchange leads

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: With the National Investigation Agency being handed over the probe into the Israel Embassy blast case, a team of the Mossad met with the agency and exchanged leads that had been gathered.

A team of the Mossad was specially flown in from Tel Aviv earlier this week to assist the Indian agencies in the probe. It may be recalled that Dr. Ron Malka, Israel's Ambassador to India had earlier said that his country would cooperate with the Indian agencies to investigate this case.

The Mossad team will coordinate with the Indian agencies to identify the Iranian suspect, who could be behind the attack that took place on January 29.

NIA to probe Israel Embassy blast case

Following the blast, Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu dialled PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the security of the Israel diplomats in India. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India, PM of Israel had said in a tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Modi noted that his country is committed to the security of our people and added that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism, another tweet read.

While several leads have emerged from the investigation into the low intensity blast that took place outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, there are more pointers towards an Iran angle.

While there is nothing conclusive as yet owing to the false flags, officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that the probe into the Iran angle is on and some of the leads are pretty strong.

There is also a very strong possibility that the blast could be linked to the one that took place on February 13 2012. We are not ruling out any possibility, the official cited above also said.

Investigators are also looking at the role of a group called the Jaish-ul-Hind. A person by the name Vikar had claimed responsibility for the blast on a Telegram group in the forum that is linked to the Qayam Foundation.

The internet protocol address has been traced to Herat in Afghanistan. However this angle needs to be thoroughly probed as it could be a false flag, officials say. The message posted by Vikar has been forwarded on many groups, but it could be a way of misleading the investigators, officials further pointed out.

Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

On Saturday, the Delhi Police observed two suspects getting off the cab moments before the minor blast.

After observing the CCTV footage, the cops found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and was questioned by the Delhi Police.

Following the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the police had found a note addressed to the to Israel Embassy ambassador.

The letter contained a threat and describes the explosion as a trailer. The letter also refers to Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful generals who was assassinated in a drone strike by the United States in January last year.