Islampur violence: RSS sends legal notice to WB minister Partha Chatterjee

    Kolkata, Oct 4: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday (October 4) sent a legal notice to West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee for blaming the saffron outfit for the deaths of two students in Islampur last month.

    West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

    The Trinamool Congress had blamed the RSS and the BJP for the clash between students and the police in Islampur district of West Bengal. The clashes took place on September 20 after students and residents stopped three newly appointed Urdu teachers from entering a school in Islampur.

    Tapas Barman, a 3rd year college student, and Rajesh Sarkar, an ITI student, were killed in the violence at Darivit High School in Islampur of North Dinajpur district.

    Chatterjee had then said the TMC government was sure of the RSS role in the incident.

    "We are certain of the RSS role in the incident. They got people from outside. They caused the death as they want to do the politics of death. We condemn the politics of death practiced by the RSS and BJP, and we shall continue our protest against it," he had reportedly said.

    The ABVP had demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. The ABVP alleged that the Trinamool Congress led-state government was trying to hush up the investigation, PTI reported.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 16:39 [IST]
