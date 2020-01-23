Islamic State planned pan-India module, wanted to undertake wave of revenge killings

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Tamil Nadu police have booked four persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly raising funds and recruiting for the Islamic State.

The police said that these persons were spreading extreme Islamist ideas in the villages through various chat applications.

The police rounded up three persons and booked them under the stringent provisions of the UAPA. The cops further said that there is a fourth person involved in this case and he is on the run. He is accused of sending funds to recruit youth into the ISIS.

These persons are also accused of killing a special sub-inspector, Wilson near Kanyakumari. The police suspect that this was an act of revenge. The ISIS along with its local feeder outfits has drawn up a hit list of several persons, who have stood in their way. A police officer tells OneIndia that busting this module was crucial as they were planning on carrying out a series of targeted killings.

The coordinated action by the Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police led to the busting of this module. These persons had held meetings in several places including at Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There are in all 11 persons who were part of this module and they had planned on launching violent Jihad nationwide.

This module was, however, not trying to send any of its recruits abroad. They wanted to build a pan-India module and launch strikes at various places. The main intent was revenge killings and targeted murders in a bid to stoke communal tensions, the police say.