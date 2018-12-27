  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamic State operative arrested from Kerala

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The National Investigation Agency arrested on Habeeb Rahman from Kerala in connection with an Islamic State related case. The accused was picked up from Kalpetta Town, Wayanad, Kerala on the charge that he was part of the ISIS Kasargod module.

    Islamic State operative arrested from Kerala
    Representational Image

    The NIA says that these persons had hatched a conspiracy since 2015 and were planning on joining the outfit in Afghanistan. It may be recalled that 14 persons from Kerala had left India in 2016 to join the ISIS in both Afghanistan and Syria.

    Also Read | NIA raids 16 places in Delhi, UP; busts new ISIS terror module 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'

    The NIA suspects that several of these persons were planning on returning to India in batches in a bid to strike at various places. The NIA says that these persons remained in touch with their module bosses through social media platforms.

    Investigations have revealed that the aim was to recruit as many as possible from Kerala.

    From India they would travel to Afghanistan and Syria where they would undergo training. A recent Intelligence Bureau report suggested that these persons were planning on returning to India in a bid to set up modules and then carry out strikes in India.

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency islamic state arrested kerala isis afghanistan

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 5:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue