Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir was operating on Amarnath Yatra route

On Friday, four terrorists were killed in Kashmir. Following the encounter, the security agencies said that they were part of the Islamic State, Jammu and Kashmir or the ISJK.

The encounter took place just a few days before the Amarnath Yatra could take place and the entire machinery is protecting it. Incidentally the encounter took place at Sirigufwara, a village that is close to the National Highway 44 through the Yatra convoys pass through after entering into Kashmir.

This has led to the suspicion that the four terrorists may have holed themselves in this area and could have been planning a strike on the Yatra. The Yatra it may be recalled was attacked last year, by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. This was for the first time that an unwritten rule by the terrorists not to attack the Yatra was broken.

Investigations that were conducted after the encounter suggested that the ISJK terrorists were inspired by the Islamic State. They have carried out attacks in the past as well. The presence of the terrorists belonging to this group is larger in the Anantnag area, officials say.

A high alert has been declared in the Valley ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Several security review meetings have been held in the past couple of weeks to ensure that the Yatra passes off peacefully.

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N N Vohra who is in charge of the state after the coalition government collapsed has instructed the forces to restore the law and order situation in the state, while avoiding civilian casualties. Vohra also met with leaders of all parties in the state, who advised him to under a series of confidence building measures.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day