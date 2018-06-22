ISJK could be active in Kashmir, police chief dispels previously held notion

Having denied the presence of Islamic State (IS) in Jammu and Kashmir till date, state police chief SP Vaid today tweeted that Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) could be involved in the ongoing encounter in Anantnag.

Centre had so far maintained that Islamic State (IS) was not active in the valley.

"Terrorists reportedly affiliated to Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK)," Vaid tweeted today.

Last year, the name of a telegram channel 'Al Qaraar' had cropped up. 'Al Qaraar' had been sending threats to carryout attacks in India, said reports.

It was then being speculated that 'Al Qaraar' had links with the IS. 'Al Qaraar' Telegram channel, which is closed now, used to spread IS related content.

The Twitter handle of Al Qaraar (@alqaraar04), which stands suspended now, had also come under the radar of the security agencies last year. The Twitter handle had reportedly posted a "special message" for former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa.

It is also being said that Musa could be leading ISJK's operations in Kashmir.

Musa was a close aide of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Hizbul Mujahideen had made Musa the successor of Wani, but a day after threatening separatist leaders of Kashmir with beheading, Musa had to quit Hizbul.

Last year, Al-Qaeda had announced the formation of its Jammu and Kashmir outfit, named Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and named Musa its head, said reports.

