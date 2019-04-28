  • search
    ISIS would enter West Bengal if Mamata Banerjee comes back to power: Kailash Vijayvargiya

    Kolkata, Apr 28: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Sunday said that Islamic State (ISIS) would enter West Bengal if chief minister Mamata Banerjee came back to power.

    File photo of Kailash Vijayvargiya
    "The threat of ISIS coming to Bengal has taken us by surprise, all of this is happening because of Mamata''s appeasement politics. If Mamata Banerjee is not removed from Bengal then the state will become like Jammu and Kashmir, it is due to her that the terrorists have got a stronghold in the border areas," Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    According to reports, a poster in Bengali, distributed via the Telegram messaging service, had claimed that ISIS was "coming soon". Intelligence agencies have been on high alert, anticipating a terror attack in West Bengal or Bangladesh.

    This comes just days after a string of deadly suicide attacks in Sri Lanka killed over 250 people. The terror attack is believed to have been carried out by two local Islamist groups linked to ISIS.

    The BJP has been accusing Mamata Banerjee of being sympathetic to Muslims coming from across the border such as Bangladesh and Myanmar..

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
