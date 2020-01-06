  • search
Trending JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISIS terrorists were spotted in Bengal as well: UP police sources

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Uttar Pradesh police who sounded a high alert following the presence of two Islamic State terrorists say that the same persons had been spotted in West Bengal as well.

    The terrorists were identified as Abdul Samad and Ilyas. A source in the UP police informed OneIndia that these terrorists are trying to cross over to Nepal. A massive man hunt has been launched for the two.

    ISIS terrorists were spotted in Bengal as well: UP police sources
    Representational Image

    The source also said that the terrorists were also spotted at Siliguri in West Bengal. The alert is significant in the wake of the Intelligence Bureau reporting that a module of the Students Islamic Movement of India in Nepal had been fanning violence in the state during the protest around the newly amended citizenship law.

    The honey-trap headache: The four exclusive modules in India that report to the ISI

    The police have formed a crack team to track down these terrorists. Teams have been dispatched to Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharthnagar to track down these elements.

    India and Nepal share a 1,751-km-long porous frontier, which has reportedly been used by Pakistani elements and terrorists in the past. A number of such operatives have been nabbed by Indian border guarding agencies.

    To hit Kashmir and Punjab together ISI activates its K2 plan

    Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal, touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

    More ISIS News

    Read more about:

    isis terrorists high alert uttar pradesh west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue