ISIS terrorists were spotted in Bengal as well: UP police sources

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Uttar Pradesh police who sounded a high alert following the presence of two Islamic State terrorists say that the same persons had been spotted in West Bengal as well.

The terrorists were identified as Abdul Samad and Ilyas. A source in the UP police informed OneIndia that these terrorists are trying to cross over to Nepal. A massive man hunt has been launched for the two.

The source also said that the terrorists were also spotted at Siliguri in West Bengal. The alert is significant in the wake of the Intelligence Bureau reporting that a module of the Students Islamic Movement of India in Nepal had been fanning violence in the state during the protest around the newly amended citizenship law.

The police have formed a crack team to track down these terrorists. Teams have been dispatched to Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharthnagar to track down these elements.

India and Nepal share a 1,751-km-long porous frontier, which has reportedly been used by Pakistani elements and terrorists in the past. A number of such operatives have been nabbed by Indian border guarding agencies.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal, touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.