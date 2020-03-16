  • search
    ISIS suspends all terror activity in wake of coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 16: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic State too has some advise. The ISIS has been sending out messages to protest its terrorists from the deadly virus.

    In its al-Naba newsletter, the terror group asked its followers to maintain their faith in God. Termed as Shari i directive, the ISIS advised its followers to wear a mask and practising self quarantine. The advisory also said that one must flee from a sick person, like how one would flee from a lion.

    The ISIS also advised its followers not to enter the land of the epidemic. Practise social distancing, cover your mouth when you sneeze or yawn, the advisory also noted. For now do not travel to European countries for jihad, the advisory also said. Further it also said that all terror operations will be suspended in the wake of the outbreak.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
