ISIS selling PPE kits amidst pandemic to raise funds for terror

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Islamic State is reportedly raising money by seeking bogus PPE kits and face masks at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISIS allegedly used a website called facemaskcenter.com as a front to peddle fake N-95 masks, according to a senior Department of Justice official cited by CBS News. The official also said that the ISIS COVID-19 fraud is just a slice of the overall criminal activity that is designed to spread fear surrounding the virus.

The report also said that the targets of the ISIS were hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

Terror organisations have been using the Internet heavily during the pandemic to indulge in online scams. With funds drying up, terror groups such as the Al-Qaeda and Hamas have used the social media and cryptocurrency to raise money for their operations.

It may be recalled that the US authorities had recently 2 million USD and over 300 cryptocurrency accounts.