ISI’s Saudi rendezvous and how it plots its attacks on India

New Delhi, July 16: The dreaded Indian Mujahideen which carried out a series of blasts across India had the complete backing of the ISI, which plotted all these attacks in Saudi Arabia, investigations have revealed.

The revelation was made by Abdus Subhan Qureshi, who has been interrogated by the special cell of the Delhi Police, Maharashtra ATS and the National Investigation Agency. Incidentally Subhan is the second top IM operative to spill the beans about the ISI's meetings in Saudi Arabia.

He told his interrogators that all the meetings with the top brass of the IM and officials of the ISI takes place in Saudi Arabia. None of the major meetings take place in Pakistan, he also added. The ISI flies down its officials to Saudi Arabia to meet with top terrorists and plot attacks in India, he said.

Yasin Bhatkal who was the chief of the Indian Mujahideen too had revealed to investigating agencies about the Saudi meetings. They find the place safe, he also added.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the home grown outfits have been instructed by the ISI to have all its meetings in Saudi Arabia or UAE. For the ISI, this is a safe destination and the agency feels that in case anyone is caught, it would find it easier to bail them out of the country.

IT may be recalled that the ISI had flown in Abu Jundal, the Hindi tutor of the 26/11 attackers to Saudi Arabia. Jundal was specifically instructed to re-group the Indian Mujahideen in Saudi Arabia and re-launch the terror group.

Subhan during his interrogation told the NIA that he had planned on re-launching the Indian Mujahideen. At first we tried setting up a module in Nepal, but failed to do so as we were unable to raise funds for the same.

We then decided to return to India and set up the outfit. The ISI has been exerting immense pressure on the likes of Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal to get the IM together and launch a series of attacks in India. Subhan says that he had decided to get in touch with his friends in both the IM and SIMI in a bid to re-group the members and set up a strong home grown terror group.