ISIS Quran Circle: Operatives from Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu arrested

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons in connection with the Bengaluru Islamic State case.

The two arrested persons are Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir. While cader is a bank analyst from Tamil Nadu, Nasir is a rice merchant from Frazer Town in Bengaluaur.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA after certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based ISIS module during the investigation.

One Dr. Abdur Rahman alias Dr Brave from Bengaluru was arrested in the said case. During his examination, names of his associates surfaced who had travelled to Syria in 2013-2014 to join ISIS.

Further investigation resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir, and they had formed a group called 'Quran Circle' which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists.

Accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the Group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of accused Abdur Rahman and other Muslim youth of Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS. Two of such youth got killed in Syria.

Searches were conducted at the premises of Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir in Gurupana Palaya and Frazer Town in Bengaluru. During searches, incriminating material and electronic devices have been seized.