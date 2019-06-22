  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISIS planned to establish Caliphate in India says NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: The plan was to establish a Caliphate, the National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet that was filed in connection with the Islamic State Amroha case.

    They had named this module as 'Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam' (Movement for War of Islam). This group owed its allegiance to ISIS and wanted to establish an ISIS Caliphate in India by resorting to large scale terrorist attacks in and around National Capital Region. The group carried out reconnaissance of some such locations in and around NCR, the NIA further said.

    ISIS planned to establish Caliphate in India says NIA

    Mufti Suhail was also giving radicalisation sermons to the other members of the module wherein he exhorted them to offer themselves for the violent Jihad against infidels in India. Two of the accused persons also recorded rehearsal video of their resolve to fight violent Jihad that was to be published after their suicide attacks.

    Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control

    The mobile phones of accused persons contain high amount of ISIS propaganda material. These include execution videos, violent Jihadi anthems, videos/audio proclaiming solidarity with Kashmiri terrorists, audio messages by an ISIS handler, and radicalisation sermons of Maulana Masood Azhar (Chief of Jaish-E-Muhammad), Abdus Sami Qasmi (another accused in an NIA ISIS related case), and Asim Umar ( alleged Chief of Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent).

    The module was being guided by three ISIS handlers based abroad. The module made extensive use of encrypted social media applications/chat platforms. These have been recovered from their mobile phones, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

    NIA had registered the case on December 20.2018 against Mufti Suhail and others on the allegation that Mufti Suhail has formed an ISIS module with others to commit terror activities and the module is amassing weapons and explosives.

    Translated from Arabic to Tamil: How ISIS spread its ideology in Tamil Nadu

    Forensic reports in respect of the seized chemicals and IED making material has affirmed that these were sufficient to manufacture sophisticated IEDs. The group wanted to manufacture IED, to be detonated by remote controlled devices, of more than 100 meters range.

    A large quantity of e-books, messages in encrypted chats and detailed manuals issued by ISIS and affiliated terror entities for training in bomb making, IED making and methods to inflict mass casualties have been recovered from the seized mobile phones, the NIA also said.

    More ISIS News

    Read more about:

    isis chargesheet nia

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue