    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at 25 different locations in South India in connection with an Islamic State related case.

    Raids were conducted in 10 different locations in Tamil Nadu and 25 places in Karnataka.

    ISIS planned murder of Hindu leaders to create communal tension in India
    This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy with an objective of murdering Hindu Leaders, creating communal riots and to do anti-national activities by forming a terrorist gang, being inspired by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation. The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans.

    In this case 5 accused namely Mehaboob Pasha, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla were arrested earlier and other accused are absconding.

