ISIS operative nabbed in Delhi had planned an August 15 strike

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 23: The ISIS operative arrested in Delhi was in touch with his handlers for a long time. He was in direct touch with the handlers of the ISIS in Afghanistan through social media platforms.

The operative identified as Abdul Yusuf Khan alias Abu Yusuf was nabbed following an encounter with the Delhi Police. He is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that the operatives was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. He said that the arrest took place following an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan.

Vigil up in UP after arrest of ISIS terrorist

His handlers were Yusuf Alhindi and Abu Huzafa. Alhindi, it may be recalled was killed in Syria. Abu Yusuf was the owner of a cosmetic shop in Uttar Pradesh. He was radicalised online following which he got in touch with his handlers.

He was asked to carry out an attack, following which he was to go to Syria. He had already readied passports for his wife and four children. Following the attack, he and his family were to fly into Syria, the police have learnt.

He was instructed by his emir to strike on August 15. He was however unable to do so owing to heavy security. He had decided to put his plan on hold and strike at another time. However concrete intelligence led to nabbing, following which a major strike was averted.

The police had received information about his movement in the ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Following this a trap was laid to nab him.

The operative was on a bike when he was intercepted. It was found that he had the IED in a pressure cooker. Following the incident search operations were carried out in several locations of Delhi. The National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos and the Bomb Disposal Squad who will analyse the IED have been deployed in the Buddha Jayanti Park in the Ridge Road area. Sniffer dogs also continue to keep a tight vigil in the area.

ISIS operative concealed IED in pressure cooker, planned lone wolf attack in Delhi

Following the incident, a high alert has been sounded in UP and the police have been instructed to remain alert.

The Delhi Police said that the arrested operative is in his early 30s and appears to be highly radicalised by the ISIS ideology. From his possession we have recovered a 30 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges. During the initial round of questioning, he has been providing us with multiple identities and addresses. He will be booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Delhi Police also said.