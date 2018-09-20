  • search

ISIS operative from Kerala deported to India

    New Delhi, Sep 20: A resident of Kerala who had joined the Islamic State has been deported to India from Kabul, Afghanistan. Nashidul Hamzafar, 26, a resident of Waynad in Kerala was detained by the Afghan security agencies last year for illegally entering the country to join the ISIS.

    Nashidul Hamzafar, the IS-Kasaragod case accused, deported from Afghanistan in Tuesday. He was arrested on arrival in New Delhi. Nashidul travelled to Afghanistan from UAE via Oman & Teheran to join IS. He was detained by Afghan agencies for illegally entering country
    Nashidul Hamzafar Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since Ramadan, 2015 with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of ISIS.

    Pursuant to the conspiracy, 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district had left India or their work places in Middle- East between mid-May and early-July, 2016 before travelling to Afghanistan, where they joined ISIS.

    The National Investigation Agency which is probing the case said that Nashidul had taken part in the conspiracy through encrypted social media platforms, with the help of the other accused. The NIA also learnt that he had got in touch with the other accused persons, Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfak Majeed through his college mates, Shihas, Firoze Khan and Bestin Vincent.

    The accused persons had left India on October 3 2017 and travelled to Muscat before travelling to Iran. From there they crossed over into Kabul.

