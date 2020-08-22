ISIS operative concealed IED in pressure cooker, planned lone wolf attack in Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: The suspected ISIS operative arrested by the Delhi Police had planned on carry out a lone wolf attack.

He had conducted a reconnaissance of several places in and around the National Capital.

He was planning a lone wolf strike, the source also said.

ISIS operative with IEDs arrested after encounter with Delhi Police

The operative identified as Abdul Yusuf Khan alias Abu Yusuf was nabbed following an encounter with the Delhi Police. He is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that the operatives was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. He said that the arrest took place following an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan.

Kushwaha also said that there was an exchange of fire after which he was arrested. He was a lone wolf who planned an attack in the National Capital. A pistol and two IEDs have been recovered from him.

The police had received information about his movement in the ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Following this a trap was laid to nab him.

The operative was on a bike when he was intercepted. It was found that he had the IED in a pressure cooker. Following the incident search operations were carried out in several locations of Delhi. The National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos and the Bomb Disposal Squad who will analyse the IED have been deployed in the Buddha Jayanti Park in the Ridge Road area. Sniffer dogs also continue to keep a tight vigil in the area.

The suspect has been taken to the Special Cell office at Lodhi Colony, where he is currently being questioned. Following the incident, a high alert has been sounded in UP and the police have been instructed to remain alert.

The Delhi Police said that the arrested operative is in his early 30s and appears to be highly radicalised by the ISIS ideology. From his possession we have recovered a 30 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges. During the initial round of questioning, he has been providing us with multiple identities and addresses. He will be booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Delhi Police also said.