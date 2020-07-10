ISIS linked operatives charged by NIA for murder of TN cop, Wilson

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Juky 10: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the SSI Wilson murder case.

The NIA filed charges against Abdul Shameem and five others.

The case was originally registered at Kaliyakkavilai Police station, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu.

Wilson, Special Sub-Inspector of Kaliyakkavilai Police station was shot and stabbed to death on January 1 by Shameem and Thowfek, while the officer was performing duty at Kaliyakkavilai Market Road check post.

After the arrest of the assailants on January 15 2020, it was revealed that they had committed the murder of the police officer with the intention to create terror in the minds of people, including Police, as part of waging violent jihad.

The case was re-registered by NIA on 1st February, 2020 and investigation was taken over from Tamil Nadu Police. During NIA investigation, the roles of other accused in the larger conspiracy was revealed.

It was revealed that Khaja Mohideen was a member of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish. Since May, 2019, he had radicalized Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek on the perverted jihadi (violent extremist) ideology and recruited them into his terrorist gang to carry out violent attacks against establishment especially Police, in Tamil Nadu, to bring Islamic Rule or Shariah.

In October, 2019, Khaja Mohideen had also instructed Mahboob Pasha and Ejas Pasha of Bengaluru and Jaffer Ali of Cuddalore to procure illegal fire arms and prohibited ammunition for carrying out attacks.

After mid-December, 2019, on instructions of Khaja Mohideen, the assailants Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek were sheltered in Karnataka and Maharashtra by Mahboob Pasha and they were subsequently provided illegal fire arms and prohibited ammunition.

In early January, 2020, when Tamil Nadu police arrested the associates of Mahboob Pasha at Bengaluru and started pursuing Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Jaffer Ali and others, Khaja Mohideen instructed Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek to attack Tamil Nadu Police at check posts along inter-state border in Kanyakumari district.

8. Consequently, the assailants had travelled to Kaliyakkavilai on 8th January, 2020 and knowingly attacked Special Sub-Inspector Wilson

After committing the terrorist act, they escaped towards Kerala and concealed the knife and illegal fire-arm used in the attack near Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Bus Stand in Thriuvananthapuram and Ernakulam, respectively. The assailants further proceeded to Kozhikode, changed their appearance and then travelled to Maharashtra to live in disguise before returning to Udupi in Karnataka, where they were arrested.