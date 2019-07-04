ISIS Kerala module being used to radicalise Muslims near Indo-Nepal border

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: It has been found that members of the Kerala module of the Islamic State were being sent to the Indo-Nepal border in a bid to radicalise the youth.

This report that was sent to the Home Ministry also speaks about the ISIS was making big efforts to increase their geographical remit across the country. Further it was also stated that the same module members were also in close touch with their counterparts in Bengal and were attempting to radicalise Bangladeshi and local Muslims both in Bengal and Assam.

With the ISIS trying to spread its ideology, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting training sessions for the police officers of those states affected by the problem. An NIA official tells OneIndia that it is necessary to sensitise the police about the issue because in case of any issue, they are the first responders. They are being trained to monitor the social media, other online activities and also set traps.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had undertaken a successful operation called Operation Chakravyuh. As part of this operation, several online profiles were created by the IB officials in a bid to lay a trap on ISIS recruits and those attempting to radicalise youth online.

The IB has also said that the problem is immense in the coastal states, especially down South and hence there should be extensive monitoring. Further the problem is also big in states of Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal, the IB has also reported.