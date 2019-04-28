  • search
    ISIS Kasargod case: NIA questioning 3 suspects, Zakir Naik speeches seized

    New Delhi, Apr 28: The National Investigation Agency has carried out searches in three places in connection with the Kasargod Islamic State case.

    These persons are suspected to have links with some of the accused persons in the said case who had exited India to join the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish.

    ISIS Kasargod case: NIA questioning 3 suspects, Zakir Naik speeches seized
    During searches, a number of digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, diaries with handwritten notes in Arabic and Malayalam, DVDs of Dr. Zakir Naik besides untitled DVDs, CDs with religious speeches, books of Dr Zakir Naik and Syed Kutheb have been seized from their residences.

    Also Read | India's Interpol move part of a larger witch hunt: Zakir Naik

    Digital devices will be forensically examined and analysed.

    The three suspects are being questioned by NIA.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
