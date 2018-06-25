English

ISIS footprint in Valley limited, new propaganda by Pak says Army

    The Indian Army has said that Governor's rule in the state will not impact its operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt. General A K Bhatt said that operations against the terrorists would continue on the same pattern before Ramazan.

    The Governor has nothing to do with the 'Operation All Out.' Our main intention is to ensure safety, restore peace. We will continue with our operation just like we did before the Ramazan cease-fire was in place, he also said.

    Commenting on the presence of the Islamic State, he said that the outfit had a limited foot-print in the Valley. It is basically a propaganda by Pakistan. They are using old videos to influence the opinion of the people in view of the upcoming conference at the United Nations, the Army officer also said.

    The officer also said that there were nearly 270 terrorists in the Valley. North Kashmir had lesser terrorists when compared to the Southern part of the state, he also added.

