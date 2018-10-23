  • search

ISIS co-conspirator from Tamil Nadu arrested

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The National Investigation Agency today arrested a co-conspirator in an Islamic State related case. Mohammad Sulaiman, a resident of Ambethkar Nagar, Pattukkottai Taluka, Adirampattinam, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu was picked up by the NIA.

    One person named Shajahan was arrested on July 1 2017 at IGI Airport, New Delhi on his deportation by the Turkish authorities in connection with his involvement in ISIS activities. Another accused named Mohd. Mustafa was arrested from Chennai, on 12.07.2017.

    During further investigation, it had emerged that Shafeek Ahamed had facilitated procurement of Indian passport by accused V K Shajahan Shajahan Velluva Kandy, in the name of Mohd. Ismail Mohideen on the basis of forged documents.

    He was produced before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi and remanded for 7 day's NIA custody for his interrogation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 18:53 [IST]
