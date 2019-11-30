ISIS case: NIA raids at Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: The National Investigation Agency has conducted raids in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Islamic State case.

The raids were conducted in Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city of Tamil Nadu based on warrants issued by NIA Special Court, Ernakulam.

A case was registered against 6 persons from Coimbatore, based on the information that the accused persons and their associates had been propagating the ideology of the ISIS.

The intention was to further the ideology of the terror group and also recruit persons into the ISIS.

Further this module had planned on carrying out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It was also further learnt that these members were following the ideology of the Sri Lankan ISIS leader Zahran Hashim and his associates.

Now, during searches at the houses of two associates of the arrested accused persons, namely Alavudeen resident of Thanjavur and S. Sarfudeen resident of Tiruchirapalli, digital devices including two laptops, six mobile phones, eleven SIM cards, one pen drive, one hard disc, one memory card, five CDs/ DVDs, one axe besides seventeen documents have been seized.

The seized items including the digital devices will be submitted to the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam and the digital devices subjected to forensic examination. The suspects are being examined to ascertain their association with the arrested accused persons besides their involvement in any unlawful activity, intended at furthering the objectives of ISIS.