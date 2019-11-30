  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISIS case: NIA raids at Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 30: The National Investigation Agency has conducted raids in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Islamic State case.

    The raids were conducted in Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city of Tamil Nadu based on warrants issued by NIA Special Court, Ernakulam.

    ISIS case: NIA raids at Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city
    Representational Image

    A case was registered against 6 persons from Coimbatore, based on the information that the accused persons and their associates had been propagating the ideology of the ISIS.

    Attack on Congress convoy: NIA arrests key lady naxalite

    The intention was to further the ideology of the terror group and also recruit persons into the ISIS.

    Further this module had planned on carrying out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

    It was also further learnt that these members were following the ideology of the Sri Lankan ISIS leader Zahran Hashim and his associates.

    Now, during searches at the houses of two associates of the arrested accused persons, namely Alavudeen resident of Thanjavur and S. Sarfudeen resident of Tiruchirapalli, digital devices including two laptops, six mobile phones, eleven SIM cards, one pen drive, one hard disc, one memory card, five CDs/ DVDs, one axe besides seventeen documents have been seized.

    Why the ISIS menace haunting Tamil Nadu cannot be ignored

    The seized items including the digital devices will be submitted to the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam and the digital devices subjected to forensic examination. The suspects are being examined to ascertain their association with the arrested accused persons besides their involvement in any unlawful activity, intended at furthering the objectives of ISIS.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia raids isis tamil nadu

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue