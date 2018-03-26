ISI spy arrested in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh ATS has arrested a person on the suspicion that he was working for the ISI. He was arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad from Rewa.

The ATS conducted the raid at Uma Pratap Singh's residence after credible information relating to his spying activities cropped up. Further the ATS also learnt that he is the cousin of Balram Singh who is the kingpin of the racket. Balram along with ten of his associates were arrested last year.

The spy ring according to the ATS was running a private telephone exchange to facilitate calls from Pakistan to various defence establishments in India. Further there was also a money trail that the ATS found.

OneIndia News

