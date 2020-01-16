ISI sheltering Dawood who still lives in Pakistan: Former aide

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Ejaz Lakdawala, who was once part of the D-Syndicate has told interrogators that his former boss Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan. He also said that it is the ISI that is sheltering Dawood and his men in Pakistan.

Most members of the D-Gang who had fled India are being provided protection by the ISI, Lakdavala also said. It may be recalled that he was nabbed by the Mumbai police. There was a Red Corner Notice issued against him. Ejaz shuttled between India and Nepal and was involved with the underworld. He was running a major extortion racket and would make calls to businessmen, builders and film personalities.

His arrest involved a major operation. His daughter, Shifa Shaikh was planning to flee to Nepal along with her one year old daughter. For the passport, she had submitted fake documents. She was however caught and arrested at the Mumbai airport on December 28 2019.

During her interrogation, she is said to have given clues about Ejaz's location. The police immediately verified this information and rushed to Patna. Ejaz was arrested from the jurisdiction of the Jakkanur police station in Patna.

Mumbai Police arrests former Dawood aide Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

Ejaz is married with a son and a daughter. He grew up in Mahim, Mumbai and was educated in a convent school. The first time he was arrested was when he was in 8th standard. He attacked a student with a compass and was then sent to a juvenile home.

Ejaz casein contact with the underworld in 1980 and then joined the D-Gang. He parted ways with the D-Gang and joined Chhota Rajan. In 1993, he killed Razi, an accused in the 1993 blasts. In 1994, he was arrested, but fled the country, when he was granted bail.

Since 2001, he has been working independently after he broke off with Rajan in 2001. In 2002, the D-Gang ordered a hit on him at Bangkok. Despite being hit by 7 bullets, he survived.