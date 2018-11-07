ISI plans to hit northeast through its high commissions

New Delhi, Nov 7: Two more high commissions of Pakistan have come under the scanner of the Indian agencies. The embassies at both Nepal and Dhaka are being closely watched as the ISI has added more agents in a bid to plot terror attacks against India.

Indian agencies say that there has been increased activity in the high commission at Nepal in recent times. Funds are being pumped in through the high commission. In fact it has also come to light that an NGO has been set up, through which the officials in the high commission are pumping in funds, which in turn reach terrorists.

Pakistan has been undertaking such operations so openly that recently the Bangladesh government refused to accept the new Pakistan envoy stating that Islamabad was using diplomacy as a cover for ISI related activities. The Bangladesh government said that it believed that the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka had emerged as a centre for anti government activities.

Hitting northeast:

Recently, an intelligence report spoke about a discussion within the high commission in Nepal, where a plan was being floated to hit the northeastern states. They even set up an NGO, through which money was to be pumped into. The money was intended to reach operatives who would carry out terror attacks in the NE states.

The plot according to the report is being hatched to strike just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The NRC would be a major issue during the elections and now there are fresh demands to undertake a similar exercise in other northeastern states as well.

The decision to use the high commission was taken as it gives the perfect cover. Using an envoy to undertake terror related activities provides a perfect cover for the ISI. The envoy enjoys diplomatic immunity as a result of which he cannot be held on the land that he is serving in.

In November 2016, investigations revealed a major plot being hatched in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. The ISI officer posted as an envoy admitted that he along with four others were on the verge of carrying out subversive activities in India. The officer, Mehmood Akthar, who had served in the Pakistan army's Baloch regiment was detained by the crime branch of the Delhi police. He said that he was only following instructions of the ISI. He was however deported as he could not be held in India owing to diplomatic immunity.

A similar case was reported from the high commission in Colombo. This was a larger plot that was being hatched by the ISI to further its activities in South India. The scanner was on a top Pakistan diplomat, Amir Zubair Siddiqui who was tasked with setting up southern modules.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that when the infiltrations become difficult, the High Commission facilitates the entry of terrorists through a legal route. On their arrival at India they get in touch with a tanzeem in the Valley, following which they blend in with the rest of the terrorists.