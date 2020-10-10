ISI link, India and beyond: NIA exposes dangers of urban naxals, their friends in the jungles

New Delhi, Oct 10: The National Investigation Agency has unearthed the strategy and tactics adopted by the naxals to carry out a so-called urban revolution with their frontal outfits. Besides this the funding activities of the Maoists and their sympathisers to carry out naxal related work in rural and urban areas also came to the fore, the NIA said in its chargesheet in the Bhima Koregaon/Elgar Parishad case.

The NIA has charged 8 persons in connection with this case. Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Stan Swamy and Milind Teltumbde have been named in the chargesheet filed by the NIA.

This case arose out of Vishram Baug, Pune. The case was filed after it was found that people had been incited by giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organised at Shaniwarwada by activists of Kabir Kala Manch in December 2017.

This promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life property. During investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

Through meticulous, scientific and detailed analysis of more than 10,000 pages of communications made by various accused, reliable oral, documentary and material evidence was brought on record. NIA's investigation revealed that the tentacles of conspiracy were not only spread throughout the country but also extended beyond India.

The incriminating documents recovered from the accused include their discreet communications with other Maoist cadres regarding conspiracy related to violent incident of Bhima Koregaon as a part of their well chalked-out strategy. It also included various documents regarding mobilisation against the Constitutionally established Government by the Maoist cadres, information about movement of the security forces with an intention to cause heavy damage to the State. Discreet codes were used for secret communication amongst themselves to avoid detection by security forces regarding their conspiracy and planning.

Investigation also revealed a systematic network of Maoists operating for supply of arms & ammunitions having close nexus with other banned proscribed organisation within & outside India. The Strategy and Tactics adopted by Maoists to carry out so-called urban revolution with their frontal outfits has also been revealed during investigation. Beside this, funding activities of Maoist cadres & their sympathisers to carry out Maoist work in rural as well urban areas came to the fore.

NIA investigation revealed that the accused persons, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Stan Swamy conspired with other accused persons to further the ideology of terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and abetted violence, brought into hatred and incited disaffection towards the Government established by law and promoted enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste and community. The absconding accused Milind Teltumbde also organised training camps for imparting weapons training to other accused persons.

Anand Teltumbde, who normally resides in Goa, was one of the Conveners of 'Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan' and was present at Shaniwar Wada, Pune where Elgar Parishad Programme was organised. He played an active role with other Maoist cadres and received funds from them for carrying out the activities. Incriminating documents revealing his deep involvement with CPI (Maoist) activities also came to the fore.

Gautam Navlakha's active role and involvement also came up in the secret communications with CPI (Maoist) cadres. He was assigned the task to unite intellectuals against the Government. He was part of some fact-finding committees and was assigned the task to recruit cadres for guerrilla activities of CPI (Maoist). His links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also came to fore.

Hany Babu, an Associate Professor at Delhi University was instrumental in organising visits of foreign Journalists to CPI (Maoist) areas and was assigned present and future task of Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), a banned organisation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He was in contact with banned terrorist organisation Kanglepak Communist Party (KCP) of Manipur and was instrumental in making efforts for release of convicted accused G N Saibaba on the directions of CPI (Maoist) and was raising funds for the same.

Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap, are trained cadres of CPI (Maoist) and members of Kabir Kala Manch, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist). They attended meetings for the organisation of Elgar Parishad programme with other co-accused as a part of well chalked out conspiracy. They propagated the agenda of CPI (Maoist) and made planning and co-ordination all over Maharashtra.

Stan Swamy is CPI (Maoist) cadre and was actively involved in its activities. Stan Swamy was in communication with other CPI (Maoist) cadres. He propagated among cadres that the arrest of urban CPI (Maoist) cadres from different parts of country, particularly in Maharashtra has caused a huge irrevocable damage to CPI (Maoist).

He received funds from other Maoist cadres for the furtherance of the activities of CPI (Maoist). He is convenor of PPSC, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist). The incriminating documents related to communications for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) and propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) as well as literature were seized from his possession.

The role of various frontal organizations of CPI (Maoist) has also emerged during investigation. It has been established that the members of CPI (Maoist) were using these organisations to further their agenda.