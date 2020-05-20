ISI charges Rs 10 lakh per kilogram of narcotics that a Khalistan terrorist sells

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: The bonhomie between the Hizbul Mujahideen and Khalistan terror groups has come to light yet again.

Investigators have learnt that the money earned through the sale of heroin was transferred to the Hizbul Mujahideen. Ranjit Singh Rana, the Khalistan terrorist arrested by the Punjab police in March has told the police that through his accomplices, he had managed to transferred Rs 6 crore to the Hizbul Mujahideen in the past five years.

India's first canine training centre comes up at Attari; Dogs to be trained on narcotics detection

It is a well known fact that the ISI has been nurturing the Khalistan terrorists for long. While the revival of the Khalistan movement has not been able to gain traction in Punjab, the ISI has instead been using these terrorists to smuggle narcotics and provide funds to terror groups in Kashmir.

It may be recalled that in June 2019, the officials of the customs department had seized 532 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore. This was smuggled from across the border in a rock salt laden truck at the integrated check post at Attari.

Investigations learnt that Rana alias Cheetah was the mastermind of this. Following his arrest, it was also revealed that Hilal Ahmed Wagay of the Hizbul Mujahideen had gone to Amritsar to collect Rs 29 lakh based on the instructions of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. It may be recalled that Naikoo who was the boss of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter last week with the security forces in the Valley.

These investigations have further confirmed the role of the ISI in the drug racket. An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the ISI supplies the drugs to the Khalistan terror groups, who in turn smuggle it into Punjab. Most of the proceeds from the drug trade are in turn used to fund terror operations in the Valley. During Rana's investigation, it was learnt that after the drugs are sold, they had to pay the ISI Rs 10 lakh per kg.

Officials have further said that the terror groups in Kashmir have been instructed to collect the money from Punjab. Several times in the past, it was found that terrorists from Kashmir have made their way into Punjab to collect money to run operations. At first it was suspected that they were in Punjab to plot terror strikes, but in reality it was to receive the money based on the ISI's instructions.

Kabul: The ISIS-ISI bonhomie was spoken about in this 2019 IB report

Take the case of Junaid Sehrai, who was killed in an encounter on Tuesday. Apart from money, he had also been collecting drugs. He would supply drugs to the youth and in exchange ask them to become overground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen.