ISI brings Islamic and Khalistan terrorists together to fight in Kashmir-Punjab

New Delhi, June 07: At the behest of the ISI, now pro-Khalistan groups have said that they would fight for the cause of Kashmir.

In a video, pro Khalistan leader, Gopal Singh is heard saying that the Sikhs would join the struggle in Kashmir. We will fight for the independence of Kashmir, he is also heard saying.

This comes in the wake of terrorist groups in Kashmir stating recently that they would lend support to the Khalistan terrorists. It may be recalled that Zakir Musa was last year spotted in Punjab, where he was trying to set up modules to assist the Khalistan forces.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that this development was on expected lines. The ISI has been nurturing the Khalistan terrorists for long. They have been making attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab. The ISI now intends to bring both the Islamic and Khalistan terrorists together and fight both in Kashmir as well as Punjab, the officer also said.

In the past few months, the Intelligence Bureau has come across several instances where the ISI backed Khalistan terror groups are spreading fake news in a bid to instigate violence in the state of Punjab.

Dividing India through fake news: IB busts major ISI-Khalistan operation

One of the key findings of the investigation was that the news of dismantling the Guru Nanak Mahal structure was fake. It was aimed at creating violence in the state and also instigating the youth against the establishment.

Recently, a terror module in Punjab backed by the ISI was busted in the nick of time. The module was being run by the ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International.

The police said that the two men who were arrested were providing weapons and funds to the sleeper cells that the Babbar Khalsa International, which were set up in Punjab. The duo arrested were identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh. They have been booked under the provisions of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Singh, according to the police worked at an auto agency. A resident of Fategarh Sahib, he played an active role in receiving funds and weapons from his handlers and then supplying it to the sleeper cells. Ravinderpal on the other hand is a resident of Moga.

The intelligence had told the police that the duo were acting at the behest of one Kulwinderjit Singh. They had planned on targeting leaders of the Hindu community and spreading communal tensions across Punjab. Kulwinderjit, the mastermind of several attacks had recently shifted to Malaysia.

In the past two years, the Indian Agencies have cracked down heavily on Khalistan terror modules. At least 18 Khalistan terror modules were busted and over 95 persons were arrested.