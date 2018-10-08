India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
ISI agent working in Brahmos missile unit arrested

By
    New Delhi, Oct 8: A suspected ISI agent accused was arrested from the Brahmos missile unit in Maharashtra. He has been accused off leaking technical secrets to Pakistan.

    The accused, Nishant Agrawal was working at the unit for the past four years. He was posted at the Brahmos Aerospace unit. The accused has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, while further investigations continue.

    This arrest comes in the wake of a series of similar arrests. The ATS in UP had arrested a BSF jawan from Noida after he was caught sharing information with the ISI. A similar arrest had also taken place in Uttarakhand last year. A Madhya Pradesh resident was recently honey-trapped into sharing information about operational details of the police academy.

    arrested ats isi brahmos pakistan

