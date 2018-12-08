  • search
    Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding: Hillary Clinton, Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni in Udaipur

    By
    |

    Jodhpur, Dec 8: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Udaipur to attend pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

    Also, who's who if tinsel town and the sports world have arrived in Udaipur to attend pre-wedding celebrations. Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, John Abraham-Priya Runchal and Javed Jaffrey , Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sakshi Singh Dhoni and her daughter Ziva

    The couple will tie the knot on December 12 in Jodhpur. The pre-wedding functions, which are slated for December 8 and December 9, will be a star-studded event.

    According to reports, Ambani-Piramal family commenced the celebrations by feeding 5,100 people at Narayan Seva Sansthan in Udaipur as a mark of respect and gratitude to the city and to seek blessings for their daughter.

    Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani

    Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani

    Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, poses with Anand Piramal. The couple is getting married in Mumbai on December 12. PTI photo

    Piramal and Ambani family during engagement

    Piramal and Ambani family during engagement

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani poses with his daughter Isha Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Anand Piramal (R) he would be son-in-law and his parents. PTI photo

    Piramal and Ambani family in Udaipur

    Piramal and Ambani family in Udaipur

    RIL chief Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani, fiance Anand Piramal, and in-laws, Ajay and Swati Piramal pose for a photo ahead of their daughter Isha's wedding, in Udaipur. PTI photo

    Akash Ambani

    Akash Ambani

    Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani, fiance Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal, arrives at Jodhpur Airport. PTI photo

    Anna seva in Udaipur

    Anna seva in Udaipur

    RIL chief Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha serves food at Narayan Seva Sansthan ahead of her wedding, in Udaipur, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Read more about:

    mukesh ambani rajasthan udaipur hillary clinton

