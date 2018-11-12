Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Invitation card is worth whopping 3 Lakh each

New Delhi, Nov 12: Wedding season is here, and some of the biggest names are getting hitched this year. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani 's daughter, Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal.

While the wedding promises to be a lavish affair, their wedding card is nothing short of stunning and is reportedly worth Rs 3 lakh. Videos of the wedding card are doing the rounds on social media.

The invitation is packed inside an intricately designed box, and features the initial of the couple 'IA' on top. The box opens to a diary which features invites to the wedding, as well as a letter written by Isha and Anand. The invite also contains the itinerary of the wedding functions. It also contains a box embossed with golden embroidery, which plays the tune of the Gayatri Mantra once it is opened. Apart from that, there are four other small boxes as well with gifts.

Also Read | Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Don't miss out the big fat wedding invite

After a romantic proposal in Mahabaleshwar, Isha and Anand are ready to take the plunge and become each other's forever on December 12, 2018, at former's residence, Antilia.

On October 30, 2018, Ambanis and Piramals finally made the official announcement of Isha and Anand's marriage.

With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding in November followed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding on December 14, it seems the coming two months are going to be a treat for netizens.