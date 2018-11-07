Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Don't miss out the big fat wedding invite

Isha and Anand wedding date

On Tuesday (October 30), the Ambani and Piramal families announced in a statement that Isha and Anand are tying the knot in Mumbai on December 12 this year.

Pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur

Isha and Anand's pre-wedding festivities will take place on December 8 and 9 in Udaipur. The Ambani and Piramal families will partner with with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities. Reports also say that American pop sensation Beyonce will entertain guests at the sangeet ceremony.

Wedding invitation

In a video that has surfaced online, one can see the unveiling of the invite, which is not a card but actually an entire box. The video shows a large pink box with golden embroidery on it along with a golden clasp. Inside the box, sitting in four neat squares, are four little golden treasure chests. The clip consequently shows the opening of one of the chests to reveal the picture of a deity, with a devotional song playing the background.

AMBANIS and PIRAMALS

The Ambani and Piramal families have been friends for over four decades now. Isha and Anand were childhood friends who fell in love with each other. Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Ajay and Swati Piramal's friendship dates back to the 70s.

Anand Piramal is the founder of Piramal Realty, a real estate company. Prior to this, he had founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day. He is also an Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.

Anand holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is widely credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.