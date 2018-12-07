Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Ambanis begin 4-day ‘Anna Seva’, to feed 5,100 Udaipur locals

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 7: With just few days left for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani 's daughter, Isha Ambani who is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, the Ambani family on Friday begun a four-day 'Anna Seva' in city of lakes Udaipur.

    Family members, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Ajay and Swati Piramal, Isha and Anand were present at this Anna Seva function, serving people and interacting with them.

    The Anna Seva functions will continue for four days, from 7th to 10th December and will be performed three times a day at the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

    A press release by from the Ambani family said that as part of the "Anna Seva", 5100 persons were served food. They will be served three meals a day for four days.

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are set to get married in Mumbai on 12 December. Ahead of the wedding, the families have gathered in Udaipur for 'sangeet' and other pre-wedding celebrations slated for 8 and 9 December. Upwards of 1500 guests - national and international celebrities across all walks of life - have started arriving in Udaipur for the same.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 22:16 [IST]
