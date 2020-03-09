Is Yogi Adityanath's govt bringing fear among anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh?

Lucknow, Mar 09: Days after Uttar Pradesh government placed hoardings with names of those accused of the violence during the controversial citizenship law protests, the Allahabad High Court on Sunday, said that such move could be an encroachment on respect, freedom and privacy of citizens.

The hoardings, that were carrying the required information of the accused, were placed at prominent intersections in Lucknow. Also, these accused were asked to pay for the damages caused to the public property during the protests.

Nonetheless, these boards also claimed that if an accused fails to pay for the damages, their properties would be attached.

Remove 'Name and Shame' posters of anti-CAA protest accused: Court to UP govt

The state government has already served individual property attachment notices to the accused.

After looking at these developments in the state, the first question that hits people's mind is, why would the state government put up hoardings with name, photograph and address of the accused in public after the government has sent them notice? Is Yogi Adityanath trying to bring fear among people?

When OneIndia spoke to Dr Sandeep Shastri, one of India's top psephologist said, "For me, the are several instances that are coming to my mind. First, how foolproof has been our system in identifying those who are actually involved in any such violations and loss. Before we do any public humiliation or public shaming of such people, its important that he makes sure that what we are doing is free of mistake."

The psephologist further went on to say that he was not sure that the process had been fully followed in this case.

"I think, in a society, which is governed by laws and rules, the state governments' approach was not civilised," he added.

Aligarh to Delhi: Violence staged by anti citizenship law protesters says IB report

With all these developments in the state, it can be seen that, with names and addresses of the accused displayed in public, the threat to them and their family members are not far away.

In December 2019, the Muzaffarnagar administration sealed 50 shops that belonged to the alleged anti-CAA protesters. Also, the Lucknow administration made a four-member panel to assess the damage made by the protesters