Is Yeddyurappa now Yediyurappa?

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 25: The Karnataka political crisis came to an end with BJP coming to power. BJP's BS Yeddyurappa is now all set to become the chief minister but wait there is a catch. The former CM has changed the spelling of his name back to 'Yediyurappa'.

In 2007, apparently guided by astrologers' advice, BJP leader and chief ministerial hopeful had changed his name to 'BS Yeddyurappa'.

"BS Yediyurappa s/o Siddalingappa, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka has changed his name as BS Yeddyurappa vide an affidavit dated October 11," according to a statement issued by his personal assistant.

The astrologer had advised him to add a 'd' after 'd' as the double-d would remove negativity. The new name was even notified through an affidavit and through newspapers (October 11, 2007).

Karnataka: Why the BJP is in no hurry to stake a claim to form government

The BJP leader had appealed to the public that hereafter all communication should be addressed to him in the name of BS Yeddyurappa.

The name change proved lucky for him. Yeddyurappa headed the state thrice, first in November 2007 for a week after the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) withdraw support to his party, from May 2008 to July 2011 and for three days in May 2018.

It is again a testing time for Karnataka's BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa, who is awaiting for party President Amit Shah's call to stake claim to power in the state.

Now, he seems to have changed his him. In a letter to BJP President Amit Shah thanking the party's national chief Amit Shah for supporting the state unit in its battle against Kumaraswamy government Yeddyurappa's signature has changed to Yediyurappa. However, it is not official.

Will the name change bring him luck? It remains to be seen.