  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Yeddyurappa now Yediyurappa?

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 25: The Karnataka political crisis came to an end with BJP coming to power. BJP's BS Yeddyurappa is now all set to become the chief minister but wait there is a catch. The former CM has changed the spelling of his name back to 'Yediyurappa'.

    In 2007, apparently guided by astrologers' advice, BJP leader and chief ministerial hopeful had changed his name to 'BS Yeddyurappa'.

    File photo of Yediyurappa
    File photo of Yediyurappa

    "BS Yediyurappa s/o Siddalingappa, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka has changed his name as BS Yeddyurappa vide an affidavit dated October 11," according to a statement issued by his personal assistant.

    The astrologer had advised him to add a 'd' after 'd' as the double-d would remove negativity. The new name was even notified through an affidavit and through newspapers (October 11, 2007).

    Karnataka: Why the BJP is in no hurry to stake a claim to form government

    The BJP leader had appealed to the public that hereafter all communication should be addressed to him in the name of BS Yeddyurappa.

    The name change proved lucky for him. Yeddyurappa headed the state thrice, first in November 2007 for a week after the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) withdraw support to his party, from May 2008 to July 2011 and for three days in May 2018.

    It is again a testing time for Karnataka's BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa, who is awaiting for party President Amit Shah's call to stake claim to power in the state.

    Now, he seems to have changed his him. In a letter to BJP President Amit Shah thanking the party's national chief Amit Shah for supporting the state unit in its battle against Kumaraswamy government Yeddyurappa's signature has changed to Yediyurappa. However, it is not official.

    Will the name change bring him luck? It remains to be seen.

    More BS YEDDYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa bjp karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue