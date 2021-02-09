Is Y S Sharmila planning to launch a regional party in Telangana?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 09: Is Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, planning to launch a regional party in Telangana?

Sharmila's talks with her late father's sympathisers here, triggering buzz of possible change in Telangana politics. Sharmila's father and late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, widely known as YSR, was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. The Congress leader died in a chopper crash in September 2009.

Congress leaders, who were closely associated with late Rajasekhara Reddy and also his loyalists, eliciting their suggestions and opinion.

"I want to understand the ground realities and to take their suggestions and the information they have.. I called people from Nalgonda district. This is just a connection (with them). The meeting will be held with people from every district, she told media before the meeting. Sharmila however did not directly respond when asked if she would launch a political party.

"There is no Rajanna Rajyam ( Rajasekhar Reddy kind of regime) now. Why it should not come," she said.

Sharmila and her mother Vijayamma had vigorously campaigned for the YSR Congress party during the general elections in 2019.

However, after Jagan''s YSRC clinched a landslide victory and he took over the reins of AP, Sharmila was not seen much in public.

A senior legislator of YSR Congress party from Andhra Pradesh on condition of anonymity told PTI that she harbours political ambitions, but, it is not clear now as to where these developments (meetings and discussions) would finally lead to. Sharmila met sympathisers of Rajasekhara Reddy from the united Nalgonda district at the family''s residence at Lotus Pond here.

Though the outcome of the discussions was not officially revealed, several participants said she sought to know about the present political situation in the district. Several banners with portraits of Sharmila, Rajasekhar Reddy were erected at the residence.

Jagan''s image was conspicuously missing in the banners and flex boards. A YSR Congress worker from Utnoor in Adilabad said he strongly wants Sharmila to float a party in order to bring "Rajanna Rajyam" (Rajasekhar Reddy''s regime) in Telangana also.

Though YSRC party has its presence in Telangana, it did not contest in the last general elections. Sharmila undertook a ''Padayatra'' when Jagan was imprisoned in connection with a quid pro quo case in 2012.