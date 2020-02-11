Is time for Aam Admi Party to give it another shot on the national scene

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: A banner outside the Aam Admi Party's office in Delhi read, join AAP for nation-building. To join the AAP, dial, 9871010101.

The AAP won in the most outstanding fashion in the Delhi elections. However, this banner is an indicator that the AAP has once again started to nurture national ambitions like it had done in 2014. In 2014, the AAP launched the Main Bhi Aam Admi campaign. It had provided a toll-free number for people to either give a missed call or send a message in order to join the party.

In 2014, AAP had fielded 434 candidates. The party managed to win four seats, all from Punjab. The vote share of the party was at 2 per cent. 414 of its candidates forfeited deposits as they failed to secure one-sixth of the vote in their constituencies.

As AAP leads in 58 seats, Lt Guv Anil Baijal dissolves Delhi Assembly

In the 2013 Delhi elections, the party had won 32 seats, but in the national poll, it failed to bag even a single one. Even in the 2019 national election, the AAP did not win a single seat, despite it bagging 67 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls.

In the 2019 elections, the AAP did throw its hat into the national ring. It fielded candidates from Delhi, Goa and Punjab. In Haryana, the party had formed an alliance with the JJP and contested on three Lok Sabha seats.

Out of the 40 seats that the AAP contested on, it won 39 of them. The AAP also tried its hand in the assembly segment outside Delhi. In Goa, the party lost all the seats it contested in 2017. In the Punjab election of 2017, the AAP contested with the Lok Insaaf Party. In all the alliance won 22 seats, of which 20 were bagged by the AAP.

In the Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the AAP contested on 70 seats but lost all of them. It fielded 24 candidates in Maharashtra and 46 in Haryana.

Loss for BJP means it is out of power in Delhi for 27 years

Dr Sandeep Shastri, one of India's top psephologists tells OneIndia, the AAP should not try its hand in the national arena now. The Delhi victory is based on the sustained and solid groundwork done over a long period. One does not see that groundwork elsewhere and hence I feel the Delhi replication on the national stage at this juncture is difficult.